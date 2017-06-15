Cardinals Place Wong on DL, Recall DeJong

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list today with right tricep strain and recalled rookie infielder Paul DeJong (dee-YOUNG) from Triple-A Memphis.

Wong, 26, was removed from Wednesday night’s game against Milwaukee in the top of the 6th inning and was replace by Greg Garcia for the remainder of the game.

The left-handed swinging Wong was on a six-game hitting streak (9-20, .450) and had raised his batting average to .301 as of last night, which would rank 15th in the National League but fell shy of the qualifying plate appearances.

Wong was recently activated from the disabled list on June 9, following an injury to his left elbow during which time he missed 13 games from May 27-June 8.

DeJong, 23, made his Major League debut on May 28 in Colorado hitting a home run in his first career at-bat. He played in 12 games at second base and shortstop while batting .244 (10-41) with a home run and four RBI.

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Memphis following the game on Sunday, June 11, and he subsequently homered in each of his first two games back in Memphis, going 3-for-7 with three RBI and four runs scored.

DeJong currently ranks T-9th in the Pacific Coast League with 13 home runs and his .571 slugging percentage ranks 10th.

DeJong wears uniform No. 11.

