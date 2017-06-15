Inside Pitch: Cardinals Explain Why Father’s Day is so Important to Them

June 15, 2017 4:00 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When the St. Louis Cardinals put on the baby blue caps on Father’s Day it will be a prideful feeling for them.

This week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch features St. Louis Cardinals players telling former Cards pitcher Kyle McClellan about the importance of Father’s Day.

Some players like Kolten Wong, Brett Cecil and Dexter Fowler list their dad’s as the most influential person in their lives.

And for many, like Adam Wainwright, Cecil and other who have kids of their own, the day means even more.

