James Hodgkinson’s Wife Makes Statement Outside Belleville Home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – A clearly agitated Sue Hodgkinson — wife of Congressional shooter James Hodgkinson — spoke a short time ago with reporters outside her rural Belleville home.
“I’m sorry that he did this, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” she said.
With her lawyer at her side, Sue Hodgkinson refused to answer questions about her husband’s political views or whether he was “consumed” with anger toward Republicans.
Reporter: “Did he explain to you, or say anything to you, about why he was going?”
Sue Hodgkinson: “No.”
Reporter: “Did you know where he was going?”
Sue Hodgkinson: “No. Well, he said Washington D.C., but he wanted to work on taxes.”
That was back in March.
Sue Hodgkinson pleaded with reporters to leave her and her neighbors alone, now that she’s made her statement.