Join KMOX for the Llywelyn’s Stumble

Budweiser and KMOX present the Llywelyn’s Stumble.
We’ll be at four Llywelyn’s Pub locations in the next month, starting Tuesday, June 20th at Llywelyn’s Pub in St. Peters.
Enjoy food and drink specials and Budweiser giveways. Watch the ballgame inside or outside on the patio.
This stumble doesn’t stop in St. Louis! While you’re at Llywelyn’s make sure you register to win a trip to Kansas City. Winners will pregame party at Llwyelyn’s Pub Lee’s Summit, take in a ballgame, stay overnight at the Drury Inn and catch Amtrak back to the Lou!
It’s the ultimate stumble – St. Louis to Kansas City. Presented by visitkc.com, Llywelyn’s Pub and KMOX.
Llywelyn’s Stumble Dates:
Tuesday, June 20th in St. Peters
Tuesday, July 11th in Webster Groves
Tuesday, July 18th in St. Charles
Tuesday, July 25th in Soulard