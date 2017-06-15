Louisiana Girl On a Mission to Hug Police

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – Wearing a black ball cap marked “Police,” Rosalyn Baldwin walked into the Ferguson Police Headquarters without saying a word, and started hugging officers.

The 7-year-old daughter of a Methodist minister from Roseland Louisiana is on cross-country trek to hug officers in 50 states.

“Because of all they’ve done for us, they risk their lives, some people say bad stuff about them, and I want to bless them,” she said.

Her mother, Angie Baldwin, says when her daughter first told her what she wanted to do, she was against it.

Rosalyn Baldwin relaxes after hugging a dozen or more police in Ferguson, Mo. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

“She told me that God had told her to go on this mission of love,” the mother said. “I kinda tried to blow her off, to put it off, let’s just send postcards. But she said Mom I already do that. Let’s do something different, I need more.”

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss got a hug.

“This is a good thing, to get beyond some of the criticism of police and it’s a good feeling when someone says, hey, we actually appreciate the work that you do.”

