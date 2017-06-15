Missouri DNR Fined for Sunshine Law Violation

Associated Press June 15, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: breeding, Clean Water Commission, Department of Natural Resources, hog, members, Missouri, opposition, Sunshine Law, tour

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources must pay a $5,000 fine for violating the Sunshine Law after it took members of the Clean Water Commission on a tour of hog farms without proper public notice.

Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce on Wednesday ordered the department to pay the fine to the Cole County School Fund. The DNR also must pay $18,706 in attorney’s fees to Friends of Responsible Agriculture,a group that fought a 10,000-sow hog breeding operation in western Callaway County.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the fine for a purposeful violation was the largest fine allowed by the law.

In her ruling, Joyce wrote that the agency conducted the tours without notice to prevent members of the opposition group from attending.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen