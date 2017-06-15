Missouri’s Greitens Among Governors Meeting with Trump

Associated Press June 15, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Governor Eric Greitens, President Donald Trump, Washington D.C.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is among governors meeting with President Donald Trump.

Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden said Thursday Greitens will be in Washington, D.C. He and seven other governors are meeting with Trump to discuss workforce development as part of the president’s weeklong focus on the issue.

The visit is the fifth Greitens has made to the nation’s capital since January.

Greitens in March visited Washington, D.C. to meet with federal officials, including Trump and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Vice President Mike Pence in February visited Greitens in Missouri to talk about job growth in St. Louis. Pence and Greitens also helped clean up a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis after it was vandalized.

