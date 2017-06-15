New Food Labeling System Deadline Pushed Back

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Food and Drug Administration is not quite ready to pull the trigger on a new food labeling system.
The FDA has announced that it’s delaying the updated nutrition facts labeling on food products. The new information panel, developed under the Obama administration, was designed to make it easier for consumers to see how many calories and added sugars are in the product and make serving sizes easier to understand. The original deadline for compliance was July 26 of 2018, but no new date has been set.
The Grocery Manufacturing Association and other food industry groups had pressed for an extension until 2021.