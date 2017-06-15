KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

One Killed, Four Injured in Train Crash

June 15, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: crash, Goodman, train

GOODMAN, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured after a freight train struck a minivan in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday night after the van failed to yield for a Kansas City Southern train north of Goodman in McDonald County. The patrol says the crash killed Leah Robinson, of Goodman. The 24-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger were seriously injured. Another 5-year-old and a 3-year-old had minor injuries.

