Reports of Police Impersonators in Jefferson County

June 15, 2017 8:27 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating police impersonation reports.

KSDK reports that a woman reported last week that she had been pulled over in Jefferson County by someone in a dark-colored passenger vehicle with red and blue lights. The patrol said in a news release that a driver in a different vehicle pulled someone over about two days later. In one instance, the suspect got out of the vehicle wearing a ski mask and hoodie.

It’s unclear if the cases are linked, although the suspect in both instances was described as being about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the patrol.

