Blues Complete 2017-18 Coaching Staff, 3 New Hires Announced

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has named Craig Berube Associate Coach. In addition, the Blues have named Daniel Tkaczuk Assistant/Skills Coach and David Alexander Goaltending Coach. Berube, Tkaczuk, and Alexander will join Head Coach Mike Yeo, Assistant Coaches Steve Ott and Darryl Sydor, and Video Coach Sean Ferrell to complete the Blues coaching staff.



Berube, 51, spent last season as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves. He led the Wolves to a 44-19-13 (101 pts) regular season record – the club’s best mark since 2009-10 – and a first place finish in the Central Division. Berube also guided the Wolves to the second round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. Overall, Berube has enjoyed a 14-year coaching career. Prior to joining the Wolves, he spent two seasons as head coach in Philadelphia, where he led the Flyers to a 75-58-28 regular season record across two seasons (2013-2015). Berube also spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Flyers (2006-07, 2008-14), as well as two seasons as head coach (2006-08) and three seasons as an assistant coach (2004-07) with the AHL’s Philadelphia Phantoms. As a player, the Calahoo, Alberta, native appeared in 17 NHL seasons, including stints with Philadelphia, Toronto, Calgary, Washington, and the New York Islanders. Berube posted 159 points (61 goals, 98 assists) and 3,149 penalty minutes across 1,054 regular season games. He is one of three players in NHL history to have appeared in over 1,000 regular season games and serve over 3,000 penalty minutes.Tkaczuk, 38, spent last season as an assistant on Berube’s coaching staff in Chicago. Tkaczuk worked with the Blues’ young prospects, helping develop and prepare them for the NHL level. Prior to his stint with the Wolves, he spent four seasons as a coach in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), including a season as the associate coach with Kitchener and three seasons as an assistant with Owen Sound. As a player, the Toronto, Ontario, native enjoyed a 12-year professional career, including stints in the American Hockey League (AHL), Finland, Italy, Germany, and England. Tkaczuk also appeared in 19 NHL games with the Calgary Flames in 2000-01.

Alexander, the Director of Goaltending Development at Alexander Goaltending, works with several NHL goaltenders during the off-season, including the Blues’ Jake Allen. He spent the past four seasons in the Tampa Bay organization, working as the goaltending coach for the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. In 2016-17, the Crunch won the Eastern Conference before losing in the Calder Cup Finals. While in Syracuse, he tutored several NHL goaltenders, including the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy. Prior to his time in Syracuse, the Moncton, New Brunswick, native spent five years as an assistant coach at the University of Maine, where he worked with current Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling. Alexander has also worked with Hockey New Brunswick and Canada’s U-17 Team Atlantic.