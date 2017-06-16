A Few Walnuts A Day Can Suppress Hunger, Study Finds

CBS Local– A few walnuts a day can help suppress hunger, prevent overeating and make you feel full for longer, according to a study posted in the journal of nutrition, per the The Telegraph.

Walnuts are rich in polyunsaturated fats that suppress a hormone that increases hunger while accentuating the hormone that makes you feel full.

“Appetite hormones play an important role in regulating how much we eat,” said Jamie Cooper, lead author and professor at the University of Georgia, per The Telegraph. “These findings tell us that eating foods rich in PUFAs, like those found in walnuts, may favorably change appetite hormones so we can feel fuller for longer.”

The research studied 26 young adults between 18-35 years old and recorded their hormones. They were divided into two groups, where they ate the same amount of calories and fat, though one group had different kinds of fats; the polyunsaturated fats. That group had a decrease in fasting ghrelin, the hormone that increases hunger.

Cooper is encouraged by their findings but now believes that more studies are required on top of what has been found in this study.