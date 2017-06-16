Alderman Wants Reparations for Slavery in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–An Alderman wants the city to study the effects of slavery on crime and poverty here–with a view toward reparations.
Alderman John Collins Muhammad (D-21) has introduced a resolution in support of a bill in the U.S. House (HR 40), calling on a national commission to study the impact of slavery.
But he says that’s just the start. More ordinances will follow here that would call for a local study on slavery and reparations.
“You look at our communities populated by crime, vacant buildings, no job opportunities, no economic development, no resources–all of these problems can be directly correlated to slavery, Jim Crow and the systematic oppression of the African American male and female,” Muhammad said.
Muhammad says the local study on slavery could be conducted by the St. Louis Health Department and the city’s Civil Rights Enforcement Agency–with oversight by the Board of Aldermen.
The reparation could take the form of more money for jobs and education, Muhammad said.
