St. Louis Cardinals, Blues Players Who Will Have a Great Father’s Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals’ families celebrate Father’s Day probably a little differently than you do.
Check out some family photos this year’s players have shared of their kids and dads to celebrate Father’s Day:
Look what Adam Wainwright’s girls got him last year:
Dexter Fowler and his little girl are inseparable:
And he and his dad have the exact same smile:
Yadier Molina with his son, Yanuell:
Matt Carpenter gets to celebrate Father’s Day for just the 2nd time:
Carlos Martinez’s 2 biggest fans:
Got to be one of the best “signing day” photos for Brett Cecil:
Could Lance Lynn’s daughter be the first female MLB pitcher?
Jedd Gyorko was already a father, but the family has grown recently:
St. Louis Blues players usually have a bit more freedom to celebrate their Father’s Day:
Vladimir Tarasenko is teaching Aleksandr a wicked wrister early:
I think we all remember this moment before a game this season:
Nothing like a little father-son time with Paul Stastny and his son:
Patrik Berglund is not yet a father, but this is an all-time father-son pic:
Glad to have you and your daughter back in a Blues jersey, Vladimir Sobotka:
Another daddy returned to the Blues this year too, David Perron:
Happy Father’s Day everyone!