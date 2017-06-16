St. Louis Cardinals, Blues Players Who Will Have a Great Father’s Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals’ families celebrate Father’s Day probably a little differently than you do.

Check out some family photos this year’s players have shared of their kids and dads to celebrate Father’s Day:

Look what Adam Wainwright’s girls got him last year:

Dexter Fowler and his little girl are inseparable:

A post shared by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

And he and his dad have the exact same smile:

Happy Father's Day to my awesome Dad…taught me to be the Man I am! God has truly blessed me!

A post shared by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jun 19, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

Yadier Molina with his son, Yanuell:

Matt Carpenter gets to celebrate Father’s Day for just the 2nd time:

Me and my favorite!!! #kinleyrae

A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on Oct 20, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

Carlos Martinez’s 2 biggest fans:

A post shared by Carlos Martinez (@tsunamy0327) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Got to be one of the best “signing day” photos for Brett Cecil:

sp20161121071 St. Louis Cardinals, Blues Players Who Will Have a Great Fathers Day

St. Louis Cardinals new pitcher Brett Cecil gets help with his cap by son Branson (3) following a press conference at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on November 21, 2016. The left-handed reliver comes to St. Louis after eighth seasons in Toronto. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Could Lance Lynn’s daughter be the first female MLB pitcher?

Jedd Gyorko was already a father, but the family has grown recently:

St. Louis Blues players usually have a bit more freedom to celebrate their Father’s Day:

Vladimir Tarasenko is teaching Aleksandr a wicked wrister early:

@tarasenko.yana Тигр🐯😂

A post shared by Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

I think we all remember this moment before a game this season:

Nothing like a little father-son time with Paul Stastny and his son:

Patrik Berglund is not yet a father, but this is an all-time father-son pic:

Kunde inte drömma om en bättre pappa. Grattis på din dag @andersb21 #farsdag❤️

A post shared by Patrik Berglund (@bulish21) on Nov 13, 2016 at 9:13am PST

Glad to have you and your daughter back in a Blues jersey, Vladimir Sobotka:

Před odjezdem 😘

A post shared by Vladimir Sobotka #71 (@vladimir_sobotka) on May 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Another daddy returned to the Blues this year too, David Perron:

Happy Father’s Day everyone!

