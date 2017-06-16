Cardinals Search for ‘Father of Cute Fan’ to Return Glove

June 16, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One adorable fan at the St. Louis Cardinals game Thursday night left behind his baseball glove – and another fan is here to help.

A woman sitting behind the family turned the glove into Guest Relations, and shared a photo on Twitter in an attempt to reach the boy’s father about the missing glove.

“The cutest @cardinals fan was sitting in front of me & forgot his glove! In case his dad sees, it’s now at Guest Relations.”

The Cardinals retweeted her, asking for help finding the “Father of Cute Fan!”

Good luck little guy!

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen