Cardinals Search for ‘Father of Cute Fan’ to Return Glove

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One adorable fan at the St. Louis Cardinals game Thursday night left behind his baseball glove – and another fan is here to help.
A woman sitting behind the family turned the glove into Guest Relations, and shared a photo on Twitter in an attempt to reach the boy’s father about the missing glove.
“The cutest @cardinals fan was sitting in front of me & forgot his glove! In case his dad sees, it’s now at Guest Relations.”
The Cardinals retweeted her, asking for help finding the “Father of Cute Fan!”
Good luck little guy!