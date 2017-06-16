Circus Flora Hosts Sensory Friendly Preformance

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What’s exciting for many of us is sometimes overwhelming for children on the autism spectrum. That’s why Circus Flora continues to offer a sensory friendly performance each year.

Melanie Mills, Director of Autism Services at Easterseals, says the circus tones down the flash, lowers the volume and offers a tent outside the big top for those needing a break. She says kids on the spectrum often can’t sit still for long and the general public may frown on a bouncy kid.

“At Circus Flora they understand that there might be people walking in the aisle, that they might hear some random noises out from the audience and it doesn’t bother them at all, they’re prepared for it and they know that it’s going to happen,” she says.

Mills gives Circus Flora credit for including a part of the community that could be otherwise missing out on their show, and says it’s becoming more and more common for other organizations in our region to work toward inclusion of those with disabilities. The sensory friendly Circus Flora production is June 22.

