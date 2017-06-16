Congressman Davis and Wife Speak on Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An emotional Shannon Davis, wife of congressman Rodney Davis described her gratitude to capitol police for defending everyone on the baseball field that morning.

“I believe that they’re the ones that saved them all, and I believe they’re heroes for all of that,” she says.

As they held hands, Shannon Davis said she wouldn’t be able to thank the capital police enough for putting themselves in harms way. Congressman Davis was asked if this has changed their relationship. He says not at all.

“We’ll continue to grow stronger with the tragedy that we have now experienced. We’ve experienced the aftermath together, nothing will change there. Being more cognizant of security issues, not just in my job but my daily life will probably be the biggest change,” he says.

Davis says he gets chills everything he thinks about how lucky he is to be alive. He adds now wherever he goes, he’ll be much more aware of where he can run and how he can get out.

“These are the types of things that now, because of madman coming to Washington and firing at us, I’m going to prioritize much more than I did in the past,” he says.

Davis called again to stop hateful rhetoric on both sides, saying we have to make extra effort to call out those who are on the fringes so they know that the majority does not support how they think. If not, he says we’ll see another tragedy like this one.

