Documentary Debuts on West Lake Landfill

June 16, 2017 8:28 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The West Lake Landfill Moms group heads to D.C. this weekend for the debut of a documentary on the burning landfill, and a meeting with the EPA on Monday.

The film “Atomic Homefront” will bring the burning Bridgeton landfill story to a wider audience at the American Film Institute’s Documentary Festival this weekend in D.C. Then on Monday, Karen Nichols of Just Moms says they’ll meet with the staff of EPA Director Scott Pruitt.

“I’ve heard form a lot of people, and my opinion too, is it’s unpredictable,” she says.

Nichols says they’re looking for a signal from the Trump EPA. The words they want to hear are: relocation and cleanup.

