Ellisville Robber Gets Cash and Malt Liquor

Brian Kelly @brpkelly June 16, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Ellisville, malt liquor, QT, Quick Trip, robbery

ELLISVILLE, MO (KMOX)-If you know a young man in the Ellisville area who owns a shotgun and likes malt liquor, you may be able to help police find the man who robbed the QuickTrip at Manchester and Kiefer Creek early this morning.

Sgt. Nancy Walker tells KMOX he walked into the store at about two o’clock, and pulled the shotgun on the clerk. “He demanded money and malt liquor. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and seven bottles of liquor.”

qt suspect entering west side Ellisville Robber Gets Cash and Malt Liquor

Courtesy Ellisville Police

Walker says the suspect had the clerk put the items in a backpack. He then ran off.

The suspect is white. He’s believed to be between 18 and 27-years-old, 5-9, weighing 120-140 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black shorts, black shoes and gloves. He was armed with a single-shot shotgun.

If you can help identify him, call Ellisville Police at 636-227-7777.

