Endangered Silver Advisory for 72-Year-Old South County Man

June 16, 2017 7:39 PM
Endangered Silver Advisory, Kenneth V. Range, Reavis Barracks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 72-year-old man of South County.

Kenneth V. Range left his home at 9217 Reavis Barracks Road around 10 a.m. on foot and has not been seen since. Range has also been diagnosed with Dementia.

He is described as a white male, 5’7″, 155 lbs, black hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has information, please call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-889-2341.

