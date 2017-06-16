15-Year Anniversary of Jack Buck’s Death: Remember the Story of ‘Jack and The Kid’

June 16, 2017 10:06 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a story you’ve heard on KMOX multiple times. It’s about a St. Louis kid in the 1970s, who loved Cardinals baseball, and how the voice of the Birds on the Bat helped him survive a near-death experience at 9-years-old.

The difference this time, is that we hear the story of the relationship between Jack Buck and John O’Leary through the voice of Buck’s son, Joe Buck:

O’Leary has told this story to KMOX’s Tom Ackerman on multiple occasions:

March 1, 2016:

John O’Leary was a 9-year-old boy burned in an explosion in his home, had his life saved by his brother, had his life changed by Jack Buck.

March 14, 2017:

30 years later, O’Leary shares his harrowing story of how Jack Buck inspired him and what his life is like now.

This weekend is a tragically, perfect time for this story to resurface. Sunday is Father’s Day, and Buck was clearly a father figure in O’Leary’s life. And, Sunday, June 18th is the 15-year anniversary of Buck’s death in 2002.

This story will be aired on the MLB Network throughout the weekend.

