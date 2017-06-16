Missouri College Buildings Evacuated After Package Found

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) – Four buildings on the University of Missouri Science and Technology campus in Rolla have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found near the school’s nuclear reactor.
Campus spokesman Andrew Careaga says the package was discovered in front of a door of the reactor about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Students and employees inside the four buildings Parker Hall, Physics, Fulton Hall and Interdisciplinary Engineering Building were evacuated and the area sealed off.
Careaga says officials currently are waiting for bomb squads to arrive at the campus to investigate the package.
The 200-kilowatt reactor is used in the school’s engineering and science programs.
Rolla is in south-central Missouri, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) from Kansas City.
