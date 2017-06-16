Museum Files Court Action Against City for Confederate Monument

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Civil War Museum on Friday sought a temporary restraining order against the city of St Louis – keeping it from dismantling the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.
They are also seeking a temporary or permanent injunction against the city’s removal of the monument.
In court documents, the museum stated they were the rightful owners of the monument and want to remove it from Forest Park. They want to install it at a Civil War-related museum or related property – at their sole expense.
The museum is worried that the city would not use the same care removing the monument as the museum would–saying the city just wants to store it – where the museum has the intention of preserving it as an historic artifact.