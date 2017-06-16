Public Schools Do Away With GPA

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Grade point average could soon be a thing of the past. It’s being dropped fast at public schools across the country.
It’s been a graduation tradition at high schools for many years, but it could soon be a thing of the past – the naming of the class Valedictorian. The ranking of students from number one down based on grade point averages has slowly been fading for years as school seek to be more inclusive and not single out students for academic honors. About half oF US public schools no longer even report a class rank, worried that it could hurt some students college prospects.