Public Schools Do Away With GPA

June 16, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: GPA, public schools, valedictorian

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Grade point average could soon be a thing of the past. It’s being dropped fast at public schools across the country.

It’s been a graduation tradition at high schools for many years, but it could soon be a thing of the past – the naming of the class Valedictorian. The ranking of students from number one down based on grade point averages has slowly been fading for years as school seek to be more inclusive and not single out students for academic honors. About half oF US public schools no longer even report a class rank, worried that it could hurt some students college prospects.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen