Rockford Beach Park Reopens This Weekend

HOUSE SPRINGS (KMOX) — Rockford Beach Park in House Springs is reopening Saturday after being shut down for more than a week following the death of a swimmer.

Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller says swimming will be allowed.

“It’s a natural body of water. You know, it’s always swim at your own risk no matter if we’re talking the Big River, the Meramec, or any other big creeks or lakes,” Waller told KMOX.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the EPA studied the work that stabilized the failing mill dam and determined it’s still structurally sound.

Devon Cotton, 14, drowned in the Big River earlier this month — a petition started to disallow swimming; it claimed “swim at your own risk” signs are not enough.

Waller says more of those signs will be installed in the coming weeks.

