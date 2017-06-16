Six Flags St. Louis Now Hiring 400

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Need some extra cash this summer? Six Flags St. Louis is looking to hire 400 new employees.

With the theme park’s extended season, additional special events and guest programs, the park is looking to fill more positions.

“Six Flags is looking for an additional 400 team members to fulfill the roles in Ride Operations, Culinary Services, Warehouse, Park Services, Games, Lifeguard Team and Security,” according to a news release. The park also has limited leadership opportunities for security officers.

Interested applicants are asked to fill out an application at sixflagsjobs.com, and then attend one of the park’s upcoming job fairs to expedite the interview process.

Applicants should be prepared to interview the day of, and in most cases, they will know if they are being hired.

The job fairs will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 16 and 17, and June 23 and 24 at the human resources building at Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka.

For more information, visit sixflagsjobs.com, or call the human resources office at (636) 938-5300 x6313.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook