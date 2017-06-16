‘Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Helps Create Perfect Proposal for STL Couple

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – MUSE and Thirty Seconds to Mars performed Tuesday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, and it was a very special night for one St. Louis couple!
Dan Jones, of St. Charles, proposed to his girlfriend Jenifer in front of the entire Thirty Seconds to Mars audience.
Lead singer Jared Leto even helped a little.
KMOX’s Alex Degman got the chance to catch up with the newly engaged couple, and they spilled how the entire process happened from start to finish.
WATCH the entire proposal video below, posted by Thirty Seconds to Mars on their Facebook page: