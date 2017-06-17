Two Babies Shot in Drive-by in U City

University City, MO (KMOX) Police in University City continue their investigation into Tuesday night’s drive-by shooting that injured 2 children–a 9 month old and an 18 month old.
Police did not release any information on the shootings until they were contacted by a reporter on Friday.
The 9 month old child was shot in the back. The 18 month old was shot in the head. They are both listed in critical condition. Two adults in the car were also hit by gunfire. Their injuries were minor. A third child in the car was not hit. but was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Ferguson and Plymouth.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call University City Police at 314-725-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.