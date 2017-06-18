5 Shot, 2 Dead in Confusing Afternoon Incident

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) 5 people were shot, 2 of them fatally, in a long incident Sunday afternoon in the Old North St Louis neighborhood.
Police were called for shots fired in the 1900 block of North 14th Street just after noon. When police arrived they found 2 women with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.
The area was blocked off and a SWAT team was brought in as the shooter barricaded himself in an apartment. Then more shots were heard coming from a next door apartment.
Police found inside that building a man and a woman,both dead, and another wounded woman.
Police say they don’t know yet who shot who…or why but investigators are working on it.