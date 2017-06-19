FEMA Assistance Rejections Could be a Mistake

ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – If you get a letter from FEMA telling you you’ve not been approved for flood recovery assistance, don’t give up, it could be a mistake.

FEMA’s urging those who’ve applied for help but been denied to read the rejection letter carefully and contact the agency again.

A spokesman says that because of the way FEMA’s system interacted with the local 911 system, it may have incorrectly determined that you don’t live at your address. He says that or any other missing information on the application, could lead to a denial.

If you are rejected, you should go to your local recovery center or go to FEMA’s website or use the call center. The issue can be resolved with a driver’s licence, utility bill or other ID.

If you sustained flood damage in the spring floods, you have about six weeks to register with FEMA.

