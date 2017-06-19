Francis Slay Reflects on Confederate Monument

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As the debate over who owns the confederate monument in Forest Park continues, former mayor Francis Slay reflects on his tenure with the controversy.

He said while he is going to be careful about commenting and wants to get settled into his law practice, he did comment on the monument, something he was clear needed to be removed when he was in office.

“It was harder than I thought it was going to be, it was more expensive originally that I thought, but it’s something that needs to be done and I applaud Mayor Krewson for her leadership and making it happen,” he says.

Slay says while he misses the people he worked with, he’s glad to not be working 80 plus hours a week and enjoys spending more time with his wife.

