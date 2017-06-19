Join Mark Reardon for a Screening of ‘Le Ride’

My friend and cycling pal Phil Keoghan, the host of “The Amazing Race,” has made an amazing documentary and I’ve worked with Phil to arrange a screening of the film in St. Louis!
“Le Ride” follows Phil and his friend Ben Cornell as they attempt to recreate the original route of the 1928 Tour de France. Averaging 240 kilometres a day for 26 days, Phil and Ben traverse both the unforgiving mountains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, on original vintage steel racing bikes with no gears and marginal brakes.
I’m hosting a special one-time screening of “Le Ride” at AMC Creve Coeur on Thursday July 20th. To reserve your tickets, please visit my Demand Film Event Page here: https://tickets.demand.film/event/1790