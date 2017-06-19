Join Mark Reardon for a Screening of ‘Le Ride’

June 19, 2017 2:13 PM By Mark Reardon
Filed Under: Le Ride, Phil Keoghan
a4 leride poster 1790 Join Mark Reardon for a Screening of Le Ride

(Courtesy: Phil Keoghan)

My friend and cycling pal Phil Keoghan, the host of “The Amazing Race,” has made an amazing documentary and I’ve worked with Phil to arrange a screening of the film in St. Louis!

“Le Ride” follows Phil and his friend Ben Cornell as they attempt to recreate the original route of the 1928 Tour de France. Averaging 240 kilometres a day for 26 days, Phil and Ben traverse both the unforgiving mountains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, on original vintage steel racing bikes with no gears and marginal brakes.

I’m hosting a special one-time screening of “Le Ride” at AMC Creve Coeur on Thursday July 20th. To reserve your tickets, please visit my Demand Film Event Page here: https://tickets.demand.film/event/1790

More from Mark Reardon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen