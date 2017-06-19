Madigan Joins Colleagues in Opioid Investigations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is joining her counterparts in other states investigating whether drug makers are contributing to the opioid epidemic.
Madigan says if they’re engaging in deceptive advertising, or encouraging doctors to use the highly addictive drugs for off-label use, she wants them held accountable.
“This really gets a who’s developing these drugs, how they’re marketing them, how they’re selling them, how have we gotten to these epidemic levels of opioid drug overdose and death,” she says.
Madigan says both prescription and illegal opioids are the main driver in drug overdose deaths.