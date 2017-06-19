MetroLink Kitten Killer Arrested

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Guards wouldn’t let him on the train with a kitten, so he killed it.

That’s what police say a St. Louis man did at a MetroLink station Friday morning.

It was about 7 o’clock when 23-year-old Decalos Johnson-Foston allegedly tried to board a MetroLink train at the Belleville station, but was told pets aren’t allowed.

“He turned around, grabbed the cat off his shoulder, slammed it on to the platform and then stomped on its head, unfortunately killing the kitten immediately,” says St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren.

He says Johnson-Foston then got on a bus to the College Station, where he was arrested after also taking money from someone’s wallet on the bus.

Johnson-Foston is now charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, and is being held on $75,000 bond.

If you saw what happened Friday morning, you are asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 277-3505.

