Missouri House Members Toughen Proposed Abortion Regulations

Associated Press June 19, 2017 6:39 PM
Filed Under: Abortion, clinics, House, legislature, members, Missouri, Restrictions, Senate Bill, special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House members are strengthening proposed abortion restrictions pending in the Legislature.

A House committee on Monday amended a Senate bill to prohibit abortion clinic staff from asking ambulances to drive without sirens or emergency lights.

The latest House version also would give the attorney general new authority to prosecute violations of state abortion laws without first notifying local prosecutors, which was required under the Senate version.

Abortion clinics also would lose their licenses for at least a year if they don’t comply with requirements to submit fetal tissue from abortions to pathologists for further review, with some exceptions.

Lawmakers are considering changes to abortion laws as part of a special session called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. A House vote is expected Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen