MoDOT Pulls Crews to Work on Graffiti

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is still spending tens of thousands of dollars annually, in St. Louis City alone, to remove graffiti from highway signs.
MoDOT Area Engineer Michelle Forneris it’s a time consuming and inconvenient problem to address.
“These locations, primarily on westbound and eastbound 44 and Interstate 70, those are very critical to daily traffic so we have to work around that to minimize delays to the public, so we’re primarily working at night,” she says.
Forneris says MoDOT doesn’t have crews dedicated to graffiti removal so when they get a report, crews are pulled off other projects. She says MoDOT spent $21 thousand on the problem in St. Louis city last year.