Police: Illinois Man with Numerous Drugs Arrested at Music Festival

Associated Press June 19, 2017 2:45 PM
DOVER, Del. (AP) – Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say sold ecstasy to an undercover officer at a music festival.

The Dover Police Department said in a news release that a man sold the drug to an officer Friday at the Firefly Music Festival.

Jordann Reeser (Police photo)

Authorities say after the man was arrested and searched, officers found nearly 1,000 ecstasy pills; 40 doses of LSD; MDMA; crystal meth; cocaine; and mushrooms.

Twenty-six-year-old Jordann Reeser of Illinois was charged with numerous counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and other offenses.

