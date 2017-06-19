Reports: Mizzou Basketball Recruit Arrested For Minor in Possession

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jeremiah Tilmon, the No. 1 basketball recruit from the state of Illinois, was arrested Friday morning for purchase or possession of intoxicants by a minor, according to a MUPD arrest report, says the Columbia Tribune.
“The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program and head coach Cuonzo Martin are aware of the incident, and the matter will be handled internally,” a Missouri spokesperson said Monday.
Tilmon was pulled over on campus at 1:42 a.m. Friday, after failing to drive within a single lane, the Tribune reports.
He was part of incoming recruit class that was ranked No. 7 in the nation by ESPN.
