Reports: Mizzou Basketball Recruit Arrested For Minor in Possession

June 19, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: basketball, Jeremiah Tilmon, Mizzou, recruit

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) Jeremiah Tilmon, the No. 1 basketball recruit from the state of Illinois, was arrested Friday morning for purchase or possession of intoxicants by a minor, according to a MUPD arrest report, says the Columbia Tribune.

“The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program and head coach Cuonzo Martin are aware of the incident, and the matter will be handled internally,” a Missouri spokesperson said Monday.

Tilmon was pulled over on campus at 1:42 a.m. Friday, after failing to drive within a single lane, the Tribune reports.

He was part of incoming recruit class that was ranked No. 7 in the nation by ESPN.

KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.

