Small Earthquake Rumbles in Southeast Missouri

Associated Press June 19, 2017 9:49 PM
STEELE, Mo. (AP) – Another small earthquake has rattled parts of southeast Missouri along the New Madrid fault.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquakes Hazards Program says the earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 rumbled at 4:26 a.m. Monday, centered near the small town of Steele in the Missouri Bootheel region. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

The New Madrid fault produced earthquakes in 1811 and 1812 that could be felt as far away as New England. Some experts believe it’s just a matter of time before another serious quake along the fault line.

