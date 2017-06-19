Special Election Puts Voter ID Law to the Test

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s new Voter ID law, which is already under court challenge, could get its first real-life test July 11th. That’s when Central West End voters go to the polls to pick a new alderman to fill the seat once held by Mayor Lyda Krewson. One of the candidates, Heather Navarro, says it could keep some people at home.

“I am concerned that the Voter ID law, especially in the way that it’s been rolled out, is going to discourage people from showing up at the polls. I think for one, the law already disenfranchises thousands of people, I think the last number I heard was 220 thousand people in the state of Missouri do not have photo ID, and generally, the 28th ward has a very high voter turnout,” she says.

Navarro says it’s unclear how many voters in the Central West End might stay home for lack of a photo ID.

