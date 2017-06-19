Former Blue Headed to USA Hockey Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former St. Louis Blues forward Scott Young will be enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017, announced Monday by USA Hockey.

Young played four seasons in St. Louis (1998-2002, 2005-06), including helping the Blues make the 2000-01 conference finals. He led St. Louis in goals that year, with 40, which was a career high for him.

In 1988, Young made his professional breakthrough, debuting in the NHL with Hartford and playing defense for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games, during which he posted eight points in six contests. He returned to the Olympics as a forward in 1992, and in 2002, earned a silver medal. In total, he amassed 15 points (8G, 7A) in 20 Olympic games.

Young also played for Team USA in three IIHF Men’s World Championships (1987, 1989, 1994) and helped author one of the greatest moments in American hockey history as a member of the 1996 World Cup of Hockey champions. He is one of only 12 U.S.-born men’s hockey players to compete in three Olympic Winter Games.



After the conclusion of his playing career, which included NHL stops with Hartford, Pittsburgh, Quebec, Colorado, Anaheim, St. Louis and Dallas, Young returned to his native Massachusetts, where he served as a youth and high school hockey coach and as director of hockey operations at Boston University. He is today an assistant coach with the Terriers.

“Each of the inductees has contributed in extraordinary fashion to the growth and development of hockey in our country,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey. “The members of the Class of 2017 have positively impacted the game, from the grassroots to the highest levels, through playing, coaching and officiating. We very much look forward to formally enshrining each of them into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.”

Click here to read more about the other inductees

Ron Wilson (Bluffton, S.C.), the all-time winningest American head coach in National Hockey League history

Ben Smith (Gloucester, Mass.) served as head coach of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team in 1998, 2002 and 2006, leading Team USA to the first-ever gold medal in women’s hockey at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games.

Jack Parker (Somerville, Mass.) coached 1,484 games at the NCAA Division I level with Boston University over 40 seasons and won 897 of them, amassing a .643 winning percentage, three national championships, 11 conference titles and 21 Beanpot Tournament crowns.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook