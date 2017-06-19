Blues Leave Perron, Lehtera, Others Available in Vegas Expansion Draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues will lose one member of its roster on Wednesday night, during the NHL expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights begins at 7 p.m. CT.

General manager Doug Armstrong has released the list of 11 players that he will protect from being selected:

Protected List



Jake Allen, Patrik Berglund, Jay Bouwmeester, Joel Edmundson, Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan Reaves, Jaden Schwartz, Paul Stastny, Vladimir Sobotka, Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko

Teams were given the option to protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender – or eight skaters and one goaltender.

All first- and second-year players were automatically exempt from the expansion draft:

Exempt List



Ivan Barbashev, Robby Fabbri, Colton Parayko, Zach Sanford, Jordan Schmaltz

And many prospects were automatically protected:

Prospect Exempt List



Samuel Blais, Conner Bleackley, Vince Dunn, Evan Fitzpatrick, Ville Husso, Jordan Kyrou, MacKenzie MacEachern, Wade Megan, Adam Musil, Luke Opilka, Justin Selman, Dmitrii Sergeev, Tage Thompson, Thomas Vannelli, Jake Walman

Here are the notable St. Louis players still available for Vegas to select:

David Perron, Jori Lehtera, Dmitrij Jaskin, Kyle Brodziak, Magnus Paajarvi, Carl Gunnarsson, Robert Bortuzzo and Carter Hutton.

There are a number of high-profile players around the league left available for Vegas to select:

Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville’s James Neal and Ottawa’s Marc Methot.

The draft will take place during the NHL’s annual award ceremony on Wednesday night.

