Cardinals Sign 13 Picks 2017 First-Year Player Draft

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that 13 players from the 2017 First-Year Player draft have agreed to terms on minor league contracts and passed their physical. The newly signed players will join the Cardinals short-season clubs (State College and Johnson City) which begin play this week.
The highest pick to agree to terms is 9th round selection Evan Kruczynski, a left-handed pitcher out of East Carolina University. LHP Brett Seeburger (10th Round) and INF Evan Mendoza (11th Round) join Kruczynski as the highest picks from this year’s draft to sign to date.
A complete list of all 13 picks that have signed and passed their physical can be found below. The Cardinals have until July 7 at 4:00 p.m. CT, to sign players from the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.