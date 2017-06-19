Workers Make Headway on Confederate Monument Removal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More action in Forest Park around the Confederate Memorial on Monday afternoon.
KMOX’s Kevin Killeen is on the scene and reports that workers are making what could be interpreted as preliminary steps to remove the monument in short order.
Two horizontal steel plates have been drilled to either side of the top of the obelisk, which would be a gripping point for a crane to hoist that part of the structure.
Workers are also going around the base of the monument with a rotary tool, removing grout and glue holding the sections together.
This story will be updated.