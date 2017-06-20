Amazon Tests New Service for Prime Members

June 20, 2017 7:56 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, members, new, Prime, service

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon is testing a new service for Prime members that allows them to try on the latest styles before they buy at no upfront charge.

Customers have seven days to decide what they like and only pay for what they keep. Shipments arrive in a resealable box with a pre-paid label for returns.

Amazon says that more than a million pieces of clothing and accessories are eligible and include brands like Calvin Klein and Levi’s.

Shoppers receive discounts depending on how much they keep.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen