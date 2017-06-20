Ameren Ill. Gives Away 100 Air Conditioners

June 20, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: air conditioner, Ameren Illinois, free, Window

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. (KMOX) – A thankful crown gather in East St. Louis as Ameren Illinois gives away 100 free window air conditioners. On hand for the ceremony, Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee says some people try to tough it out with just a fan.

“Eventually that fan will start blowing out hot air, and you’re sitting there and you think that’s the norm, not realizing that your body temperature is steadily rising, so being able to have this is truly a blessing,” she says.

Ameren Illinois says it’s also giving away another 350 window ac units in towns across the state.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen