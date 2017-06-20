Ameren Ill. Gives Away 100 Air Conditioners

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. (KMOX) – A thankful crown gather in East St. Louis as Ameren Illinois gives away 100 free window air conditioners. On hand for the ceremony, Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee says some people try to tough it out with just a fan.
“Eventually that fan will start blowing out hot air, and you’re sitting there and you think that’s the norm, not realizing that your body temperature is steadily rising, so being able to have this is truly a blessing,” she says.
Ameren Illinois says it’s also giving away another 350 window ac units in towns across the state.