Cities Determine How to Use Prop P Funds

June 20, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: funds, law enforcement, Money, Prop P

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Across St. Louis county, cities are starting to find out how much a year they’ll get from Prop P, the sales tax established to support local law enforcement. In Town and Country, City Administrator Gary Hoelzer says they’re estimated to receive about a half-million dollars a year from it.

“I think one of the things we look at today is this advanced technology, you know, surveillance systems,” he says.

Most cities in the county say they’re still figuring out how they’re going to use their funds.

