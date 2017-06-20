Eating Coconut Oil Can Raise Cholesterol

June 20, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: cholesterol, Coconut Oil, health, saturated fat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study from the Dietary Foods and Cardiovascular Disease Advisory says coconut oil is very high in saturated fat and can send your cholesterol levels soaring.

“It most likely will because you’re increasing, you’re just adding it in to what you’re already eating, so you’re adding in saturated fats. Sometimes when we do things that are quote ‘low fat’ it all depends on what you’re replacing it with, but coconut is high fat so it’s not even helping in that regard,” says Dr. William Wright, a cardiologist at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.

Coconut oil is 82 percent saturated fat compared to 50 percent for beef and 39 percent for lard.

