FEMA Opens Two Disaster Recovery Centers

June 20, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, center, FEMA, recovery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A pair of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are set to open today to help local flood and storm victims.

One will be located in the Greensfelder Park visitor center in Wildwood, and the other at Hermann City Hall in Gasconade County.

“Recovery specialists” from FEMA and the US Small Business Administration will be on hand at both centers to pass along information or help fill out an application for financial assistance.

Home and business owners are being encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting one of the centers, and that can be done online at DisasterAssistance.gov

