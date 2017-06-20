Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Installs Industrial Fans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Used to sweating bullets at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater — not just out on the lawn, but in the seated section?

Live Nation and the amphitheater have announced the installation of four giant, industrial fans above the reserved seating section.

The 24-foot Hunter Industrial Titan fans (compared to the average 52-inch home ceiling fan) have been installed under the reserved pavilion, and will make their debut at the Chicago and The Doobie Brothers Concert on Wednesday.

It would take about 71 home ceiling fans to move the same amount of air as one of the new Titan fans, according to a news release.

Also new at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater this year is the “Carrier Comfort Zone” in the North Plaza — an air-conditioned space open to every concertgoer, featuring a full-service bar, private air conditioned restrooms and lounge atmosphere.

